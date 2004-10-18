LG names Avnet<br>distributor of the year

Avnet Computing Components, a division of Avnet Technology Solutions, has been named “Distributor of the Year 2003” by LG Electronics because of successful sales of optical disc drives.

With the “Distributor of the Year 2003” award, LG Electronics has honoured the outstanding performance of Avnet Computing Components in sales of LG drives. Some 29.7% of the distribution revenue achieved by LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH with CD/DVD writers and ROM drives in financial year 2003 was credited to Avnet.



During a ceremony in Nettetal, the distributor’s head office in Germany, Luc Graré, Sales Director, ISP, and Michael Vorberger, Key Account Manager at LG in Willich (Germany), handed the award to Ger Coppus, President of Avnet Technology Solutions Europe, and Sukh Rayat, Vice President Avnet Computing Components.



Luc Graré praised the cooperation marked by outstanding communication at all levels. “Avnet’s strong focus on LG optical drives led to this success,” said the LG Manager. Ger Coppus demonstrated his confidence about the future and plans to do his best to receive the prize again next year.



Left to right on the image: Ger Coppus, Luc Graré, Sukh Rayat, Michael Vorberger