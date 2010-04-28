Rimaster secures order from CNS Systems

CNS Systems AB has selected the EMS-provider Rimaster as a new strategic supplier of advanced systems for management of air and marine traffic.

The production will take place at Rimasters factories in Söderhamn, Rimforsa and in Poland.



The Swedish EMS-provider will provide not only production, but also logistics expertise in electronics, cable harnesses and system assembly. Total initial order volume amounts to SEK 23 million and is expected to reach SEK 100 million over time.



"It is with great pleasure that we are now entering into cooperation with CNS Systems. The order is a confirmation that Rimaster Group is an attractive partner", says Jan-Olof Andersson, President and CEO of Rimaster Group.



"We have found—through our selection process—a good strategic supplier in Rimaster Group. We see that Rimaster can offer flexibility, proximity, combined with an attractive global low-cost production. This becomes increasingly important in the future", said Stefan Nilsson, Managing Director of CNS Systems AB.