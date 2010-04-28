All AT&S facilities complete audits successfully

The worldwide audits for ISO 9001, TS 16949, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications were successfully completed by all AT&S manufacturing facilities by the end of March.

The AT&S system is based on the ISO 9001 and TS 16949 (quality management for automotive production) quality standards, the ISO 14001 environmental management standard and the OHSAS 18001 standard for occupational health and safety. The worldwide audits carried out by independent auditors at the end of March were completed successfully and confirmed that the guidelines were being systematically applied in all AT&S plants.



“In a process-oriented business like printed circuit board production, quality is of the utmost importance. Combined with our responsibilities as a good corporate citizen, the successful groupwide certification shows how intense our efforts in this area are,” emphasises Andreas Gerstenmayer, CEO of AT&S.



Every year, AT&S supplies a total of roughly 15,000 different products, ranging from prototypes to large series. The quality of the products and the production processes is therefore of the utmost importance. The objective is to guarantee the quality required by the customer, to minimise the reject rate and to optimise the use of capacities and production materials, the ccompany continues in a statement.