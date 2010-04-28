Infineon 'ups' forecast for 2010

German chip-manufacturer Infineon as revised its revenue forecast for 2010.

The comany now sees revenue to grow by a high 30’s percentage, with combined Segment Result margin of more than 10%.



Second quarter revenue growth of 10% sequentially

Infineon’s revenues in the second quarter were UR 1,035 million, reflecting another quarter with a strong increase of 10% compared to the first quarter and a 55% increase year-over-year. Combined Segment Result1 was EUR 110 million, a 25% increase compared to the prior quarter. Net income was EUR 79 million compared to EUR 66 million in the prior quarter.



Outlook for the third quarter and updated outlook for the full 2010 fiscal year

For the third quarter of the 2010 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues to increase by a high single-digit percentage, and combined Segment Result margin to increase by between two and four percentage points, compared to the second quarter.



For the 2010 fiscal year, Infineon is updating its outlook as the strong operating performance of the first half of the 2010 fiscal year is likely to continue through the end of the fiscal year. The company is now anticipating that revenues will grow by a high 30’s percentage compared with the 2009 fiscal year, with combined Segment Result margin of more than 10%.