Mike McNamara: 'more component shortages than anticipated'

Mike McNamara, CEO of EMS-giant Flextronics, predicts sequential growth for all market segments during the next fiscal year.

"We experienced less March quarter seasonality this year than we have historically, despite more component shortages than anticipated. More importantly, we remain very confident in our positioning entering fiscal 2011, with a strong Q1 start as all our market segments are forecasted to show sequential growth," said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics.