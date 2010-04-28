Intel to invest in Mexico

Over the nex 3 years, Intel is to invest around USD 177 Million in the expansion of its Guadalajara Design Center (GDC; Mexico).

The expansion will include the construction of a new building for technical labs, office space, a technology museum for children and an IT lab to support small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition, approximately 150 additional technical jobs will be created over the next 3 years, bringing the total number of GDC engineers to 550.



"As a global computing leader, we believe that investing in the future of discovery is an essential business decision," President and CEO Paul Otellini said. "Our team in Mexico will continue to help us do this. This new investment today extends our long-term commitment to Mexico. The highly technical work being done at our research center here has been extraordinary, and today we are taking it to a new level."