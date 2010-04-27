ZOT invests in Mydata equipment

For UK-based ZOT Engineering, a new Mydata MY100SX14 pick-and-place machine has extended the company’s PCB assembly facilities. The new machine complements the company’s existing Mydata TP11 pick-and-place machine.

“Even though we were an existing Mydata user and we were more than satisfied both with the performance of our TP11 machine and with the service provided by the company, we still surveyed the market very carefully before we bought our new machine,” said Mike Wilson, Production Manager at ZOT Engineering. “It didn’t take us long, however, to decide that the MY100SX14 was streets ahead of most of its competitors.”



ZOT Engineering has installed its MY100SX14 pick-and-place machine in a new purpose-built clean room, enabling the company to meet even the most exacting requirements for PCB assembly. The machine has now been in use for almost three months, and is fully living up to expectations.