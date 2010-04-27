Zollner puts focus on flexible process planning

German-based EMS provider Zollner is going to introduce at all sites the system Tecnomatix from Siemens PLM Software.

The system Tecnomatix from Siemens PLM Software supports in terms of software – a platform following the principle of the Digital Factory, which Zollner is going to introduce at all sites after a pilot project has been completed successfully.



Tecnomatix provides flexible planning, analysis and administration of manufacturing processes for entire lines and individual operations. At the same time, the platform supports the intensification of Zollner’s Lean-Management approach.