Fujitsu Siemens to release<br>RoHS-compliant notebook

Fujitsu Siemens Computers announces the first of its notebooks to satisfy the stringent requirements of the EU RoHS (Restriction of certain Hazardous Substances) Directive, due to come into effect on July 1, 2006. The Professional Notebook AMILO Pro V2030 Edition is designed as an environmentally friendly entry-level notebook for standard office applications.



The European Union has mandated that as of July 1, 2006, all member states must meet the RoHS Directive standards when purchasing office equipment. This means that products shipped to and purchased in member states must avoid hazardous substances like lead, mercury or cadmium. Fujitsu Siemens Computers is already offering PCs that meet the new environmental requirements, and all the products in the ESPRIMO Professional PC series will be RoHS-compliant by January 2006. The AMILO Pro V2030 Edition is the first Fujitsu Siemens Computers professional notebook on the market to comply with the new guidelines. The company is also on target to convert the entire professional notebook portfolio; the AMILO Pro and LIFEBOOK Series; to RoHS by the end of 2005, a full six months before the EU directive comes into effect.