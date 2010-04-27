ACW Durham receives ITAR approval

EMS provider ACW Technology said that the ITAR Registration approval has been received from the United States Department of State, for its Durham , North Carolina manufacturing facility.

The Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance issued Registration no. M26816, allowing ACW NC to receive and use documentation in the manufacture, acquisition, and disposition of defense articles. ACW Technology is now able to export subject to the rules and regulations of ITAR Part 122.