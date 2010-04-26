Celestica CEO sells off shares

Celestica's CEO Craig Muhlhauser has entered into an automatic securities disposition plan for the sale of up to 1,496,147 subordinate voting shares between May 10, 2010 and April 29, 2011.

The shares represent approximately thirty-five per cent of Mr. Muhlhauser's total vested and unvested equity at target performance levels.



Sales will be conducted by an independent broker pursuant to pre-determined criteria on a monthly basis and effected in part through the exercise of stock options previously granted to Mr. Muhlhauser.