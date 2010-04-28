Nokia struggles with quality problems

Finland based telecom maker Nokia has been forced to admit that they have quality problems with a new mobile phone models.

Nokia has to postpone the launch of the models due to the quality problems. Nokia announced last week in connection with its quarterly report that their first mobile phone based on Symbian operating system version 3 will be delayed until the third quarter. Nokia also announced that the launch of their mobile phones based on the Symbian 4 system will take place in 2011.



Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo said that the delays are caused by internal problems within Nokia. This was reported by Ny Teknik.