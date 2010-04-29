Orbit One is growing & the economy brightens

More and more customers are raising their forecasts and increasing order quantities to Sweden based EMS provider Orbit One.

“As we see it, it is clear signs that we are on the way out of recession. While delivery times of components

has increased dramatically in recent times”, Christer Malm, CEO Orbit One said.



According to Christer Malm, Orbit One has been strengthened by the recession and by aggressive investments, the company could grow and gain new market shares.



Through acquisitions in Poland last fall, Orbit One further strengthened its competitiveness. The factory in Poland focuses on electronics manufacturing and assembly for both low and high volume production. Orbit One has in total about 400 employees today.