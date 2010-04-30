Foxconn to open 200 stores

Foxconn Channel plans to open 200 stores in China during the next five years.

Foxconn Channel, which is a computer consumers division within EMS giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn Group), is branding 200 electronics vendors in China with its name. The vendors could save up to 9 % of their gross profit, Hu Guoghi, the retail unit chairman of Foxconn Channel local media reported.