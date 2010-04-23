Flextronics & Friwo to settle out of court

Friwo AG (formerly CEAG AG) and the EMS-provider Flextronics will most likely end their open arbitration through a settlement deal.

Flextronics purchased the former Friwo business unit Friwo Mobile Power (FMP) and subsequently raised claims of EUR 6.8 million, stating a breach of warranties under the purchase agreement.



The proposed settlement provides that Friwo will pay will pay around EUR 3 million to Flextronics and all warrenty claims stemming from the purchase will be satisfied.