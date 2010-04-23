Dongguan Somacis Graphic post record growth

PCB producer Dongguan Somacis Graphic orders went up by 130% in Q1 2010 compared to the same period last year.

Dongguan Somacis Graphic’s new business developments are now showing positive trends in the technical markets. EBITDA is over 21% which is reflecting in the manufacturing performance.



Further growth is expected throughout 2010 which is coming from the high-end rigid flex products.