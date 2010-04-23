Ericsson post lower profit in Q1

Sales in the quarter were down -9% year-over-year and -23% sequentially. Sales for comparable units, adjusted for currency exchange rate effects and hedging, declined -16% year-over-year. The net impact of currency exchange rate effects and hedging was limited. During the quarter, operators in a number of developing markets were still cautious with investments which impacted sales, primarily in Networks. This was partly offset by continued good services sales.



Gross margin, excluding restructuring, improved year-over-year to 39% (36%) due to efficiency gains and product mix. Sequentially, the gross margin improved from 35% for the same reasons.



Operating expenses were reduced to SEK 13.1 (13.6) b., excluding restructuring charges. This includes operating expenses from the acquired CDMA business. The year-over-year decline is primarily a result of ongoing cost reduction activities. Other operating income and expenses were SEK 0.3 (0.3) b. in the quarter.



Operating income, excluding joint ventures and restructuring charges, amounted to SEK 4.5 (4.7) b., including positive contribution from the acquired CDMA business. Operating margin was stable at 10% (10%) in the quarter, despite lower year-over-year sales, but declined sequentially as a result of seasonally lower sales.



Ericsson's share in earnings of joint ventures, before tax, amounted to SEK -0.3 (-2.2) b. excluding restructuring charges, compared to SEK -0.4 b. in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Sony Ericsson improved sales and margins significantly due to efficiency programs and new products, while ST-Ericsson's loss increased mainly due to lower sales and seasonality. Restructuring charges in joint ventures were SEK 0.1 b in the quarter.



Financial net was SEK -0.2 (0.8) b., mainly due to low interest rates and negative currency revaluation effects on financial assets and liabilities.



Net income amounted to SEK 1.3 (1.8) b. and earnings per share were SEK 0.39 (0.54).



Adjusted cash flow improved to SEK 3.0 (-1.7) b. in the quarter, down sequentially from SEK 13.6 b. However, cash flow from operations improved year-over-year due to focus on capital efficiency. Cash flow in the quarter was negatively affected by an employer contribution to pension trusts of SEK 0.9 (1.5) b.