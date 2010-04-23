Electronics Production | April 23, 2010
Ericsson post lower profit in Q1
Sales in the quarter were down -9% year-over-year and -23% sequentially. Sales for comparable units, adjusted for currency exchange rate effects and hedging, declined -16% year-over-year.
Sales in the quarter were down -9% year-over-year and -23% sequentially. Sales for comparable units, adjusted for currency exchange rate effects and hedging, declined -16% year-over-year. The net impact of currency exchange rate effects and hedging was limited. During the quarter, operators in a number of developing markets were still cautious with investments which impacted sales, primarily in Networks. This was partly offset by continued good services sales.
Gross margin, excluding restructuring, improved year-over-year to 39% (36%) due to efficiency gains and product mix. Sequentially, the gross margin improved from 35% for the same reasons.
Operating expenses were reduced to SEK 13.1 (13.6) b., excluding restructuring charges. This includes operating expenses from the acquired CDMA business. The year-over-year decline is primarily a result of ongoing cost reduction activities. Other operating income and expenses were SEK 0.3 (0.3) b. in the quarter.
Operating income, excluding joint ventures and restructuring charges, amounted to SEK 4.5 (4.7) b., including positive contribution from the acquired CDMA business. Operating margin was stable at 10% (10%) in the quarter, despite lower year-over-year sales, but declined sequentially as a result of seasonally lower sales.
Ericsson's share in earnings of joint ventures, before tax, amounted to SEK -0.3 (-2.2) b. excluding restructuring charges, compared to SEK -0.4 b. in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Sony Ericsson improved sales and margins significantly due to efficiency programs and new products, while ST-Ericsson's loss increased mainly due to lower sales and seasonality. Restructuring charges in joint ventures were SEK 0.1 b in the quarter.
Financial net was SEK -0.2 (0.8) b., mainly due to low interest rates and negative currency revaluation effects on financial assets and liabilities.
Net income amounted to SEK 1.3 (1.8) b. and earnings per share were SEK 0.39 (0.54).
Adjusted cash flow improved to SEK 3.0 (-1.7) b. in the quarter, down sequentially from SEK 13.6 b. However, cash flow from operations improved year-over-year due to focus on capital efficiency. Cash flow in the quarter was negatively affected by an employer contribution to pension trusts of SEK 0.9 (1.5) b.
Gross margin, excluding restructuring, improved year-over-year to 39% (36%) due to efficiency gains and product mix. Sequentially, the gross margin improved from 35% for the same reasons.
Operating expenses were reduced to SEK 13.1 (13.6) b., excluding restructuring charges. This includes operating expenses from the acquired CDMA business. The year-over-year decline is primarily a result of ongoing cost reduction activities. Other operating income and expenses were SEK 0.3 (0.3) b. in the quarter.
Operating income, excluding joint ventures and restructuring charges, amounted to SEK 4.5 (4.7) b., including positive contribution from the acquired CDMA business. Operating margin was stable at 10% (10%) in the quarter, despite lower year-over-year sales, but declined sequentially as a result of seasonally lower sales.
Ericsson's share in earnings of joint ventures, before tax, amounted to SEK -0.3 (-2.2) b. excluding restructuring charges, compared to SEK -0.4 b. in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Sony Ericsson improved sales and margins significantly due to efficiency programs and new products, while ST-Ericsson's loss increased mainly due to lower sales and seasonality. Restructuring charges in joint ventures were SEK 0.1 b in the quarter.
Financial net was SEK -0.2 (0.8) b., mainly due to low interest rates and negative currency revaluation effects on financial assets and liabilities.
Net income amounted to SEK 1.3 (1.8) b. and earnings per share were SEK 0.39 (0.54).
Adjusted cash flow improved to SEK 3.0 (-1.7) b. in the quarter, down sequentially from SEK 13.6 b. However, cash flow from operations improved year-over-year due to focus on capital efficiency. Cash flow in the quarter was negatively affected by an employer contribution to pension trusts of SEK 0.9 (1.5) b.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments