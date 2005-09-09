Sales up and slight slow-down in profits for Efore in Q3

Efore increased its net sales in the third quarter by 22.1% compared to the same period previous year.

Efores net sales for the third quarter reached EUR 20.3 million (EUR 16.6 million), an increase of 22.1% compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. From November to July Efores sales has increased 8% on the same period in the previous fiscal year.



The operating profit reached EUR 0.5 million (EUR 1.2 million) and the net profit reached EUR 0.5 million (EUR 1.2 million).