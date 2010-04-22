SMT & Inspection | April 22, 2010
Cyber Optics Returns to profitability
Inspection company Cyber Optics Corporation has reported operating results for the first quarter of 2010 ended March 31.
Consolidated sales totaled $12,341,000, an increase of 38% from $8,975,000 in the fourth quarter of 2009 and also up 183% from $4,362,000 in the year-earlier period. Order bookings for the first quarter were up 58% to $16,960,000 from $10,704,000 in the fourth quarter of 2009.
First quarter operating income was $257,000, compared to operating losses of $1,560,000 in last year’s fourth quarter and $3,981,000 in the first quarter of 2009. Net income came to $247,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net losses of $1,619,000 or $0.24 per share in the fourth quarter and $2,433,000 or $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2009. Cash and marketable securities totaled $22,153,000 at the end of this year’s first quarter, compared to $21,879,000 at the beginning of 2010.
Embedded inspection technology forms the basis of Cyber Optics’ strategy aimed at increasing the size of its addressable market for inspection solutions and diversifying into new markets. This technology utilizes common hardware platforms and sensing capabilities that are embedded in Cyber Optics’ stand-alone systems as well as the production equipment of OEM customers. By leveraging and embedding our technology in this manner, Cyber Optics is providing a lower cost solution to the approximately 50% of the market that currently uses no form of circuit board
inspection.
Initial shipments of the next-generation QX500 automated optical inspection (AOI) system, is expected in this year’s second quarter. Based upon high levels of customer interest, the QX500 is expected to be a significant growth driver in 2010, according to Cyber Optics.
Later in 2010, Dek International is expected to start shipping solder paste screen printers equipped with embedded inspection technology as an option.
Milara, Inc. became a customer for embedded technology in March when it was announced that the 3-D inspection sensor in Cyber Optics’ stand-alone SE500 system had been integrated into Milara’s TouchPrint Digital TD2929 inline solder paste screen printer. Initial orders from Milara are expected later this year.
Juki has incorporated Cyber Optics’ embedded process verification, or EPV, inspection technology into its KE-2070 pick-and-place machine. The KE-2070 is the industry’s first system capable of inspecting for the presence or absence of electronic components on SMT circuit boards immediately following their placement. The EPV technology is currently being integrated into two additional Juki platforms.
Kathleen P. Iverson, chief executive officer and chair, commented: “Reflecting the strong progress that we are making with our growing range of inspection solutions, we are receiving significant orders from a number of the industry-leading ODMs . We gained five new customers in this year’s first quarter, and new orders for both inspection systems and alignment sensors are continuing at robust levels thus far in the second quarter. Moreover, we ended this year’s first quarter with an order backlog of $11.7 million, up from $7.1 million at the beginning of 2010. The majority of this backlog is scheduled to ship in the second and third quarters. Given these factors, we are forecasting earnings of $0.12 to $0.17 per diluted share on revenues of $16.0 to $17.0 million for the second quarter of 2010 ending June 30.”
First quarter operating income was $257,000, compared to operating losses of $1,560,000 in last year’s fourth quarter and $3,981,000 in the first quarter of 2009. Net income came to $247,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net losses of $1,619,000 or $0.24 per share in the fourth quarter and $2,433,000 or $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2009. Cash and marketable securities totaled $22,153,000 at the end of this year’s first quarter, compared to $21,879,000 at the beginning of 2010.
Embedded inspection technology forms the basis of Cyber Optics’ strategy aimed at increasing the size of its addressable market for inspection solutions and diversifying into new markets. This technology utilizes common hardware platforms and sensing capabilities that are embedded in Cyber Optics’ stand-alone systems as well as the production equipment of OEM customers. By leveraging and embedding our technology in this manner, Cyber Optics is providing a lower cost solution to the approximately 50% of the market that currently uses no form of circuit board
inspection.
Initial shipments of the next-generation QX500 automated optical inspection (AOI) system, is expected in this year’s second quarter. Based upon high levels of customer interest, the QX500 is expected to be a significant growth driver in 2010, according to Cyber Optics.
Later in 2010, Dek International is expected to start shipping solder paste screen printers equipped with embedded inspection technology as an option.
Milara, Inc. became a customer for embedded technology in March when it was announced that the 3-D inspection sensor in Cyber Optics’ stand-alone SE500 system had been integrated into Milara’s TouchPrint Digital TD2929 inline solder paste screen printer. Initial orders from Milara are expected later this year.
Juki has incorporated Cyber Optics’ embedded process verification, or EPV, inspection technology into its KE-2070 pick-and-place machine. The KE-2070 is the industry’s first system capable of inspecting for the presence or absence of electronic components on SMT circuit boards immediately following their placement. The EPV technology is currently being integrated into two additional Juki platforms.
Kathleen P. Iverson, chief executive officer and chair, commented: “Reflecting the strong progress that we are making with our growing range of inspection solutions, we are receiving significant orders from a number of the industry-leading ODMs . We gained five new customers in this year’s first quarter, and new orders for both inspection systems and alignment sensors are continuing at robust levels thus far in the second quarter. Moreover, we ended this year’s first quarter with an order backlog of $11.7 million, up from $7.1 million at the beginning of 2010. The majority of this backlog is scheduled to ship in the second and third quarters. Given these factors, we are forecasting earnings of $0.12 to $0.17 per diluted share on revenues of $16.0 to $17.0 million for the second quarter of 2010 ending June 30.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments