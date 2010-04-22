AT&S: Good capacity utilisation

The Austria-based PCB manufacturer AT&S stated that its production facilities are well utilised (over 90%) and that order inflow has reached a good level.

"For the current and next fiscal year, we have already decided to invest EUR 150 million in capacity and facility expansion in China and India", said chairman of the supervisory board Hannes Androsch to local media.



"If demand continues to rise, even a new production facility might be necessary", he added. The company is currently evaluating several Asian countries for a possible new production facility—such as Malaysia, the Philippines or Thailand.



AT&S spokesperson Hans Lang stated that the locations in India and China will probably benefit from a EUR 80 million investment. "If the order situation remains stable", he added. In a worst case scenario, the investment will be curbed to EUR 25 million.