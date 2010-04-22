Flextronics bet big on Clean Tech

Over the past few years, EMS provider Flextronics has built up its global activities in several areas of the solar photovoltaic industry.

Flextronics has established a Clean Tech division within its industrial segment. It produces equipment for thin-film amorphous-silicon solar photovoltaic for a number of OEM companies. Flextronics subsidiary, Multek, also supplies printed circuit boards, flexible circuits and material for solar photovoltaic modules, according to Industrial + Specialty Printing (iSP) magazine.



Flextronics is intensifying its efforts to create value that increases customer competitiveness in the solar photovoltaic industry and accelerating the adoption of solar energy. This effort is supported by offerings in other nearby areas, such as smart meters and energy efficient appliances, power supplies, and computers, Industrial + Specialty Printing (iSP) reported.