M+W Americas buys 100% of Nstar

The global engineering and construction company M+W Group (formerly M+W Zander's subsidiary, M+W Americas, Inc. has purchased 100 percent of Nstar Global Services.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Nstar, based in Clayton, North Carolina, joins M+W US, Inc, Total Facilities Solutions, and Global Automation Partners under the holding company of M+W Americas, Inc. The company specializes in providing technically proficient contract service resources to the semiconductor and high tech industries.