Material prices put PCB makers in the red

Most Taiwan-based Printed circuit board producers are likely to incur losses in the first quarter due to rising copper clad laminate prices, DigiTimes reported.

PCB material prices have been increasing lately. Copper clad laminate prices rose up to 20% during this year's first quarter. Taiwanese PCB producer's are set to break even or post a small loss for the first quarter due to the high copper prices, according to a DigiTimes report.



Along with rising material costs, there is also the appreciation of the Taiwan dollar and weak demand from the consumer electronics sector, sources told DigiTimes.