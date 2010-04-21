German PCB market shows double digit growth in January 2010

© Aspocomp Oulu

Turnover for the German PCB manufacturers increased by 17.2% in January 2010—compared to the same month in 2009.

There are two reasons for this increase: On one hand is the growing need of the industry; on the other the need to replenishment the inventory after the economic decline. This in turn has spread optimism among the industry, according to the German industry association ZVEI, PCB and Electronic Systems, that the economic activities will continue to ‘vitalise’.This graphic has a zoom function.Order intake has doubled when compared to last year (a whopping plus of 106.4%). This represents the 5th highest order intake for a January—adjusted to working days even the 3rd highest of the past decade.The book-to-bill ratio as a trend indicator for the previous seven months is higher than 1 and reached a value of 1.28 in January (the highest figure for a January since the statistic’s beginning in 1994). It should be noted that—due to changes in methodology—the values for book-to-bill-ratio will not correspond to previous reports. The trend, indicated by the ratio, however is not changed by this.Compared to December 2009, staff numbers in January rose by 2%, which was the result of new contracts and an increased demand.