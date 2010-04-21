EMS industry only serves 20% of available market

According to US electronics industry trade organization IPC, there is a huge unpenetrated portion of the North American EMS and OEM market available.

According to IPC's 2008-2009 Analysis & Forecast of the EMS Industry, the total available electronics market for EMS and ODM companies in North America is 258.6 billion dollar. That leaves a 206.1 billion dollar market for EMS and ODM companies to penetrate.



There are currently 52.5 billion dollar EMS and ODM sales in the North American market. That represents only about 20 % of the total business the EMS and ODM industry could do potentially if OEMs starts to outsource all the works they typically do or could outsource to EMS companies.



This is one of the reasons why the EMS industry sales tend to grow faster than the average industry, such as the PCB and the wire industry, according to IPC.