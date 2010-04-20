Foxconn: staff numbers up; costs down

The Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn has recorded a drop in total labour costs for 2009, despite growing staff numbers in China.

The EMS-provider employed 118’700 staff in its Chinese manufacturing locations (figures for the end of 2009), a marked increase of 9.7% to the year before (2008: 108’200), states DigiTimes.



Despite this increase, total labour costs for the EMS-provider dropped a whopping 28% to USD 485 million last year (2008: USD 672 million). Media reports suggest, that this is mainly caused by a transfer of manufacturing to other inland areas in China.