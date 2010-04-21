Gresham adds to Management Team

Gareth Owen

Salisbury based power conversion specialist Gresham Power Electronics announces the appointment of Gareth Owen to the position of European PSU Sales & Technical Manager for their Power Supply Business.

He returns to Gresham to fill this strategic appointment as the new senior contact for all of the OEM and Distribution business Gresham has throughout Europe.Jake Moir, Managing Director of Gresham comments; “We are pleased to welcome Gareth back to Gresham and he will quickly make a positive impact on our business as he already has a thorough knowledge of our products and their capabilities and good relationships with our existing customers. He will spend a great deal of his time travelling throughout Europe supporting our growing number of OEM customers and ensuring our Distributors have all the information and back-up they need to generate new design projects.”Gareth Owen brings a wealth of experience of the power conversion industry having spent over 12 years with Sanken Power Systems, where he was Technical Applications and Power Supply Design Divisional Manager. During this time he spent 2½ in Japan seeing best practice design and manufacturing in operation and also gained a working knowledge of Japanese.