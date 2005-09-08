Kitron reorganizing Swedish business

Kitron has gathered several Swedish units i one venture, Kitron AB. The headquarter has been located in the Swedish town Karlskoga. The new company is a merger of the ventures Kitron Electronics AB, Karlskoga and Kitron Development AB, with operations in Karlskoga and Jönköping.

Kitron AB will be responsible to develop the Swedish market with focus on medicin technology, defence, undustry and data/telecom.



"By this merger we expect to be more efficient and move our positions further on the Swedish market where we are rapidly growing", said Jonas Eklind, CEO for Kitron AB.



Kitron is an EMS provider with focus on development, industrializing and manufacturing of electronic systems and products. Among Kitrons customers many av the Nordics largest companies are represented. Kitron has operations within the areas medicin, industry, data/telecom and defence. Kitron's Swedish operations are located in Karlskoga, Jönköping och Flen. Other operations are located in Norway and Lithuania. The whole company employs 1250 people and the company has a turnover of 206 Million Euro.