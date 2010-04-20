© isubengalblog

Air space closure in Europe cuts Asia's supply chain

A Samsung Electronic represent told The Chosun Ilbo that the company still has inventory in Europe, but the voulcanic ash cloud situation in Europe could be serious if it doesn't get better soon.

Korean chip giant Hynix Semiconductor plans to fly products to the nearest accessible airport and delivering them from there by truck. But competition for cargo is fierce because so many airports are closed, The Chosun Ilbo reported.



The Korean industries will suffer a daily average loss of $28 million as long as the flights in Europe doesn't get back to normal, according to The Chosun Ilbo.