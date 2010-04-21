Acer inching towards HP on global 1Q PC sales

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 84.3 million units in the 1Q/2010, a 27.4% increase from the 1Q/2009, according to preliminary results by Gartner. These first quarter results have exceeded Gartner's earlier market outlook. Gartner had been expecting 1Q PC shipments to grow 22%.

"The stronger-than-expected growth was led by a robust recovery in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) PC market, which grew 24.8% in the 1Q/2010," said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. "All other regions recorded double-digit growth rates, although the U.S. and Latin America were slightly lower than what we had expected.""These first quarter results indicate that the professional PC market is gradually picking up, driven by PC replacements in mature markets," Ms. Kitagawa said. "With a relatively positive macroeconomic outlook, business demand was more forthcoming. Major PC replacement demand driven by Windows 7 will become more apparent in the second half of 2010 and the beginning of 2011."HP continued to be the leader in worldwide PC shipments, but its growth was below the worldwide average in the first quarter of 2010. HP faced continued pressure from its Asian rivals that are gaining share. However, HP's strength could be apparent as the professional market rebounds.Acer had strong shipment growth across all regions. Acer's business model allows it to meet price points that other vendors find difficult to match. Dell achieved year-over- year growth above 20% for the first time in two years. Dell's growth was attributed to strong international sales.Lenovo's PC shipments increased 59.2% in the 1Q/2010. Lenovo's commitment to expand into the consumer segment seems to have brought positive results, although its high dependence on China's market remained unchanged. Asus joined the worldwide top 5 ranking for the first time, sharing the position with Toshiba.Asus had PC shipments increase 114.8% in the first quarter. The company quickly increased market share with its mini-notebook launch in 2008, but it has also successfully expanded into the traditional mobile PC market.