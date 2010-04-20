NXP starts IPO process in USA

The Dutch computer chip manufacturer NXP has registered with SEC—the US Securities and Exchange Commission—in a preliminary step towards a public offering.

NXP B.V. announced that its holding company, which will be converted into a public company and named NXP Semiconductors N.V., has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States for a potential initial public offering of its common stock, a statement reads.



The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



After several cost-cutting measures, the company—the former chip-making arm of Philips—now has about 27,000 employees worldwide and posted sales of USD 3.8 billion in 2009.