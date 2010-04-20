Carl Zeiss secures order from Taiwan

A semiconductor foundry from Taiwan has placed a combined order for the Mask Defect Repair System MeRiT HR 32 and the Aerial Image Measurement System AIMS 32-193i from Carl Zeiss to prepare for the production of next generation high-end photomasks.

“As one of the most advanced foundries our customer has to invest strategically to ensure zero defect photomask production for the upcoming 32 and 22nm nodes. For the introduction of the next technology nodes the new generation of AIMS and MeRiT systems are essential components to ensure manufacturing of high-quality photomasks with zero-defects.” explains Dr. Oliver Kienzle, Managing Director of SMS Division of Carl Zeiss SMT.



The systems will be developed in Rossdorf and Jena (both Germany), produced in Jena and then shipped to Taiwan. All equipment will be installed at the final location in Taiwan during the next 6 months.