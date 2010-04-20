Enics keeps investing

Swiss based EMS provider Enics has invested into new equipment at its facility in Västerås, Sweden.

Enics' latest investment program includes a new Teradyne TS121A ICT-test machine, which was installed this month. The company has been doing well through out the market downturn in 2008 and 2009. Enics plans to make further investments to strengthen its production in Västerås during this spring.