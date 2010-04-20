Xceive chip chosen by Vestel for use in LCD TVs in Europe

Vestel has selected the XC5000 RF tuner IC from Xceive, for a new line of LCD TVs for the European market.

Vestel's production TVs with the XC5000 have been field-tested over many months under worst-case scenarios.

Vestel will adopt the XC5000 into LCD TVs for various European markets immediately.



The initial rollout will begin in UK, followed by Italy, Germany and then other regions of Europe, in the second quarter of 2010.