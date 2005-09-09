Solectron CFO moves to Intuit Inc.

Solectron Corporation announced the resignation of executive vice president and chief financial officer, Kiran Patel. Patel is leaving Solectron to become the chief financial officer for Intuit Inc.

Warren Ligan, currently the senior vice president and corporate controller at Solectron, will be assuming Patel's role on an interim basis while a search of internal and external candidates is conducted.



"Kiran has been a driving force in the transformation of Solectron and we thank him for his many contributions," commented Mike Cannon, president and CEO of Solectron. "Moving forward with Warren as interim CFO, we are assigning a proven performer from our strong internal team of financial professionals to this key position."