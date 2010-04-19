Farnell & Spansion enters global distribution agreement

Farnell has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Spansion.

Farnell and Spansion have extended an already US franchise agreement to provide electronic design engineers a broad portfolio of Flash memory solutions.



“The agreement with Spansion is a true reflection of our core business strategy which focuses on supporting our global base of electronic design engineers and enhancing our product offerings to our customers worldwide,” said Marianne Culver, Head of Global Supplier Management at Premier Farnell. “The expanded distribution agreement is a testament to our supplier relationships and we are excited by the opportunity this brings us, enabling us to strengthen our existing customer base and attract new ones globally.”



“Spansion is focused on building a best-in-class distribution channel. The addition of Farnell to our global footprint will enable us to expand our reach and provide another source for Spansion® Flash memory,” said Peter Stenseth, Vice President of Worldwide Distribution Sales. “Farnell’s unique high service strategy provides Spansion with highly customised product services and e-marketing opportunities. We look forward to offering our broad portfolio of Flash memory to Premier Farnell’s extensive network of customers.”