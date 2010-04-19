Electronics Production | April 19, 2010
Philips post profit in Q1
The Netherlands based Royal Philips Electronics reports first quarter sales of EUR 5,7 billion and EBITA of EUR 504 million.
Comparable sales up 12%; growth in all sectors, led by Lighting at 18%. 22% growth in emerging markets. 20% growth of equipment order intake at Healthcare.
EBITA of EUR 504 million, or 8.9% of sales; Consumer Lifestyle’s adjusted EBITA hit 8.2% for the last twelve months. Net income of EUR 201 million
Gerard Kleisterlee, President and CEO of Royal Philips Electronics:
“I believe that with the results we have delivered in recent quarters, we have started to demonstrate the real potential of our business portfolio.
While our Q1 results of course compare very favorably with the recession-impacted Q1 2009, they are in an absolute sense at a level that we have not seen before in a first quarter. On the back of good 12% sales growth and continued sound cost management, group adjusted EBITA came in at EUR 554 million, or 9.8% of sales.
Growth at Lighting was an impressive 18%, despite a large Professional Luminaires business which is not yet rebounding. Consumer Lifestyle has now recorded 8.2% adjusted EBITA over the past 12 months. Our Healthcare sector complemented overall good results with 20% growth in equipment order intake.
Nevertheless, economic uncertainty remains high and consumer confidence low. At the same time, some key markets such as the construction sector have yet to recover. However, our strong fundamentals, sound strategy and ability to adapt swiftly to changing market circumstances have put us in a good position for continued success.”
EBITA of EUR 504 million, or 8.9% of sales; Consumer Lifestyle’s adjusted EBITA hit 8.2% for the last twelve months. Net income of EUR 201 million
Gerard Kleisterlee, President and CEO of Royal Philips Electronics:
“I believe that with the results we have delivered in recent quarters, we have started to demonstrate the real potential of our business portfolio.
While our Q1 results of course compare very favorably with the recession-impacted Q1 2009, they are in an absolute sense at a level that we have not seen before in a first quarter. On the back of good 12% sales growth and continued sound cost management, group adjusted EBITA came in at EUR 554 million, or 9.8% of sales.
Growth at Lighting was an impressive 18%, despite a large Professional Luminaires business which is not yet rebounding. Consumer Lifestyle has now recorded 8.2% adjusted EBITA over the past 12 months. Our Healthcare sector complemented overall good results with 20% growth in equipment order intake.
Nevertheless, economic uncertainty remains high and consumer confidence low. At the same time, some key markets such as the construction sector have yet to recover. However, our strong fundamentals, sound strategy and ability to adapt swiftly to changing market circumstances have put us in a good position for continued success.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments