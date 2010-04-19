Elcoteq Tallinn affected by the air stop in Europe

Many companies in Europe have been affected by the stop in air transport due to the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano on Island last week.

The CEO of Elcoteq Talinn Jan Kotka told BBN that the Tallin unit has supplies until Tuesday. After that the company is able to produce sub-assemblies at the Tallinn facility. Elcoteq is shipping finished products to Finland by trucks, said

Mr. Kotka.