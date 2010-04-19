Airline stop in Europe face halt in part shipments

The cloud of volcanic ash has paralysed air travelling across large parts in Europe and this has already stretched into the global supply chain.

Car producers in China that use electronics parts which are flown in from Germany are facing a sudden halt in shipment due to the airline stop, reports Washington Post.



Shipment companies such as FedEx said that the FedEx Express shipments to and from the affected areas have been delayed.



All air traffic was halted Wednesday across most parts of Europe because of the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano on Island.