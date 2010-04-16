Lewel Group purchase Sweco Industry

Lewel Group is strengthening already existing productization services by providing total services from R&D services, prototyping, testing and production with strong expertise in mechanics design, RF- and baseband technologies and complete project management.

Lewel Group is now focusing to connect industry contacts with modern, efficient and global requirements between Europe and Asia. With this purchase, Lewel Group increases customer services by offering to it´s clients strong experience in R&D services combined with high quality and cost effective Asian manufacturing capabilities.



Lewel Group will bring engineering skills from Finland and combine them to international markets adding value and competitivity to customer product development projects and processes, including cost effective production.