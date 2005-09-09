NEC chosed Ericsson's U250

NEC has selected the U250 following their launch of the first I-mode based WCDMA phone in Europe, based on Ericsson's previous generation platform (U100).

With addition of Ericsson Mobile Platforms to NEC's portfolio, NEC will be ready to offer a wider range of 3G mobile terminals to meet the various demands of 3G mobile operators and end users in a timely manner, in response to the wide variety of services and functions required, as the 3G market and services grow and expand globally.



Ericsson Mobile Platforms' 3G-platform U250 is a highly integrated WCDMA/GPRS platform with advanced multimedia capabilities required for the growing 3G market. The U250 platform includes the functionality to equip mobile phones with multi-megapixel cameras, IMS protocols and clients, advanced audio and video capabilities, 3D graphics, and support for a wide variety of mass storage memories.