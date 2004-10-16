Memec Unique Introduces Zarlink processors

Memec Unique introduced three low-density Circuit Emulation Services (CES)-over-Packet processors from Zarlink Semiconductors. Zarlink now offers the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of circuit-to-packet devices.

The three-chip ZL50120 family utilizes CES-over-Packet technology to seamlessly tunnel up to four streams of Time Division Multiplex (TDM) voice, video and data traffic with associated timing and signaling. The streams can be tunneled across Ethernet, Internet protocol (IP) and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks. Complementing the ZL50111 high-density CES-over-Packet processors, the ZL50120 family delivers circuit-to-packet bridging devices that handle up to 32 streams of TDM traffic.



“The transport of legacy services is an important element in the rollout of enterprise packet networks,” said Paul Miller, product manager for Memec Unique UK. “With the new low-density packet processors, carriers can build out cost-effective packet networks for the enterprise without service disruptions or requiring significant infrastructure upgrades from customers.”