Voting on RoHS revision delayed

The European Parliament has postponed the voting on the new RoHS proposal.

The legislative timetable for the review of the European Union RoHS Directive has been revised and voting has been postponed. The vote in the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee is now scheduled for June 3rd, 2010. The vote in the European Parliament plenary is accordingly planned a month later—on July 6th, 2010.