Schweizer: 1Q/2010 clearly exceeded expectations

In the first quarter of 2010, German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic AG showed a very positive business development and clearly exceeded all its expectations.

Due to the ongoing high demand for Schweizer Electronic’s products both in Germany and abroad the company increased its first quarter sales by around 87% compared to the prior year period to EUR 23.9 mln (prior year: EUR 12.8 mln). In the first quarter of 2010, the result before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to approx. EUR 2.2 mln. (prior year: EUR minus 3.5 mln).



The EBIT margin amounted to 9.2% (prior year: minus 27 %). Orders on hand at the end of the quarter amounted to EUR 76.9 mln (prior year: EUR 36.8 mln; plus 110%). Schweizer Electronic is expecting sales levels of between EUR 24 mln and EUR 26 mln for the second quarter 2010 (prior year: EUR 15.4 mln).