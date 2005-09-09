Trident Adds Experience<br>to its Operations Team

Trident has appointed Tim Merricks as its new operations director to enhance the operations team and bring a fresh perspective to Trident's systems and processes. As Trident's business continues to expand, Merricks will ensure that its back office systems are properly structured to support this growth.

Merricks, who joins Trident after eight years at Nikon, has an MA in Change Management attained at the University of Brighton in 2004. Previously the logistics manager for Nikon UK, Merricks held further responsibilities across Europe including pan European change manager. During his time at Nikon, Merricks was responsible for the introduction of SAP across Europe and, more recently, the development of an online ordering and order tracking system. Prior to this Merricks' other roles include director for a computer brokerage company and inventory control at Sony Broadcast.



Graham Grover, managing director, comments: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Tim to Trident. Tim brings to the team a wealth of experience in developing and implementing change and we are confident that this experience will accelerate the strategic implementation of the company's expansion plans."