UAS Tactical Systems takes order

UAS Tactical Systems has won a Thales UK contract worth around $70 million. The company is to provide logistics support services for the Watchkeeper project over the next three years.

UAS, based in Leicester UK, is a subsidiary of Israel-based defense contractor Elbit Systems (51%). The rest is owned by Thales UK. The company will be responsible for development & integration, test flights and the manufacture of the sub-systems, including the unmanned aircraft, the ground control station and other systems, writes Reuters.



The project's prime contractor however will be Thales UK.