New distributor in Italy for MVTec

Since April 2010, the distribution of MVTec machine vision software products in Italy is performed by Image.

Besides the distribution of HALCON and ActivVisionTools, Image will also provide technical support for MVTec's software products.



Images, Italys largest machine vision component distributor, decided to complete its product-portfolio by MVTec software to meet the requirements of a growing market for highly sophisticated machine vision standard software.



Recently, the IMAGE S distribution and support team was trained by MVTec to become a member of the MVTec Certified Training Partner Program.