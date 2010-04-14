Foxconn urged to take care of employees

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn is urged to take better care of its empoyees - especially the young ones.

The local trade unions federation in China has urged the EMS-giant to provide better psychological assistance to its employees - especially the young ones, writes China Daily. The announcement comes in the wake of recent report on a number of suicides. (6 recent suicide attempts, 4 fatalities; evertiq reported).



The Shenzhen Federation of Trade Union has apparently investigated the happenings and has found no breach of the law, the article notes. The Federation also found that Foxconn had "taken necessary and timely measures", it continueed, citing Wang Tongxin, the federation's vice-chairman.



The vice-president stated that the EMS-provider adopted a 'quasi-military management system', which put emphazise on production schedules and assessments. However, 85% of Foxconn's staff in China was born after 1980; a younger generation, which has different values to that of their parents, the article continued. "It's not only a problem of Foxconn, but a common social problem," Mr Wang said.



Liu Kun, spokesperson for Foxconn told the newspaper that the company has already increased efforts to "create a more lively and considerate environment for its employees". Foxconn plans to invest around USD 2.9 million in new sports and entertainment facilities and will set up a monitor system to provide better psychological aid. Whether or not this will only apply to China is not clear however.