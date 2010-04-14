Flextronics: One millionth embedded module for Sierra Wireless

Singapore-based EMS-provider Flextronics has delivered the one millionth automotive-grade embedded wireless module to Sierra Wireless.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Edy Jianto, General Manager of Flextronics Suzhou, said: "We are very pleased to announce this milestone delivery from the Suzhou factory to Sierra Wireless. With more than 7 years' experience in TS 16949 compliant manufacturing, we are proud to deliver the best-in-class electronics manufacturing services that help Sierra Wireless maintain their leadership position in the automotive market."



Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales of Sierra Wireless, said: "The one millionth automotive module coming out of the Suzhou factory marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Flextronics, and also for the new, integrated Sierra Wireless. With last year's acquisition of Wavecom, Sierra Wireless now combines more than a decade of automotive know-how with additional specialist expertise, including 3G and 4G technologies, antenna design and network certification. The synergies from the integration will continue to benefit our automotive customers, as we develop new, dedicated solutions for the automotive industry."