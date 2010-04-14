CEO Mikko Sipilä

'Business as usual' for JOT Automation

The Finland-based equipment manufacturer JOT Automation has not been affected by the recently announced insolvency proceedings of the German mother company Rohwedder AG. In fact, the future is looking fairly bright.

"We have been independent - business wise as well as financially - all the time and now we actually only see a certain insecurity from our customers about new orders. Therefore we are not affected by the insolvency. But as you can see, we are exhibiting here and I am talking to customers about the current situation", says Mikko Sipilä, CEO at JOT Automation.



The business for the company is going very good at the moment, he continues in saying , order inflow has increased. "Apart from the mentioned insecurity, we don't really have a problem."



So the message would be 'business as usual'? "Yes, that is certainly true", Mr Sipilä continues.



The CEO states that figures for the 1Q/2010 (ending March 2010) are looking very positive. A constant improvement is visible not only in sales, but also in turnover and order inflow.